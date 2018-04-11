Stay Woke! Man finesses $100k using fake ‘Black Lives Matter’ Facebook page

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUSTRALIA -- Have any of y'all been one of the biggest 'Black Lives Matter' pages on Facebook lately? Well, if you've clicked on now deleted one -- you've been PUNK'D!

The fake page actually had 700,000 followers, which is twice as many as the real BLM page. But what's really got people pissed is that a one-man band was behind the fraud!

Turns out, the page was linked all the way across the Pacific to a middle aged white dude down under. Although the Black Lives Matter movement might've spread across the world this Aussie was allegedly supporting the cause for the wrong reason.

He reportedly raised at least $100,000 through the page's BLM donation link to himself. Facebook immediately suspended the page after learning about the fraudulent activity.

Black Lives Matter also sent out a statement saying "it`s extremely important that platforms like Facebook and Twitter do their due diligence with users so that supporters of our movement and movements like ours, aren`t misled."