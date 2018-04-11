Sloppy Study: Mommy mortality rates in Texas lower than reported

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS--Sometimes the latest studies can leave us feeling a little desperate for answers, like “will drinking that extra cup of coffee really kill me?” Or will more screen time mean lower grades for my kids?

But perhaps it was this study that said Texas mothers were dying at abnormally high rates that put us in panic mode.

Well on Wednesday, the Washington Post reported that those numbers were just flat wrong.

According to the Texas Maternal Mortality and Morbidity Task Force, the report suggests double the number of deaths in 2012 compared to 2010 were recorded in error.

The original number, which claimed there were 38.4 deaths per 100,000 live births was corrected to well below half that, saying there are only 14.6 deaths per 100,00 live births.

So what's the reason for such a big change? Well, human error, apparently some people check the wrong box under cause of death.

But don't get it twisted, mortality rates are still high for a country with so many resources, even after the numbers are corrected.

So don't believe the hype when it comes to the latest study, after all, just about anything will kill you.