Ruff Life: Gerry wants to find a Scooby snack at your place!

DALLAS- Gerry found his way to the shelter as a stray needing lots of love.

"Gerry had been at Dallas Animal Services for a while, and we knew we had to get him out and find his forever home," said Krystal Morris from Dallas Pets Alive!

And after a little loving and some special training, this boy's out and ready to go!

"Gerry is crate trained, house trained, and trained in giving kisses," Morris said.

Even though he might look a little like Scooby Doo, it's no mystery. Gerry wants your place to be his forever home!

"While Gerry's good with dogs that he's known for a while, it would be best if he's the only dog," Morris said. "Or a home where he's able to be introduced to a mellower older dog who's more laid back."

All you need is a squeaky toy and some treats for this guy to make this guy your new best bud!

If you think you could help Dallas Pets Alive! by adopting or fostering an animal, check out their website.