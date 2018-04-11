× Pope Francis cites ‘grave errors’ in handling of Chile sex abuse scandal

Pope Francis says he made “grave errors” in handling a Chilean sex abuse scandal in a letter Wednesday to the bishops of the Episcopal Conference of Chile.

The letter comes after a report detailing interviews with those affected.

In the letter, published by the Episcopal Conference, the Pope asked for forgiveness from those he offended.

Francis said in the letter that he may summon Chilean bishops to Rome to speak about his conclusions.