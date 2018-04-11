Midlothian Toys “R” Us distribution plant set to close

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDLOTHIAN, TX — A lot of people feel like they’re losing a piece of their childhood with Toys “R” Us officially going out of business, but Midlothian is losing a lot more.

For the past 17 years the city has been home to one of the toy store’s massive distribution centers, but soon the warehouse will be empty and the workers will be out of a job.

“It’s really cool to say we have a Toys ‘R’ Us distribution center here in Midlothian,” said Cammy Jackson, President and CEO of the Midlothian Chamber of Commerce. “But we’ll be OK. We’re going to adapt.”

One way they’re adapting is by educating their local businesses on how to change with the times and avoid the same fate the toy giant just suffered.

“We talk a lot about how businesses can market themselves differently today than they did even three, five, ten years ago,” said Jackson.

As for the plant itself, plans are in place to try to help the 150 or so employees who are about to be out of work.

“Workforce Solutions of North Central Texas is working with them to help find them jobs,” Jackson said. “And then Midlothian is a really hot city right now and so we’ve already had people coming in and looking at that distribution center for their own needs, so we’re very happy about that.”

So while Toys “R” Us joins places like Blockbuster and Radio Shack that couldn’t survive the 21st Century, it’s important to remember that, with these stores closing, there’s a lot more at stake than losing a giraffe mascot.