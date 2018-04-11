Grate escape? Allen Police searching for stolen storm grates

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALLEN -- Some crimes are simply head-scratchers, and the Allen Police Department is dealing with one right now: trying to find 16 stolen storm grates.

The grates were reported missing from six locations and all driveway alleys in upscale neighborhoods over the course of Sunday and Monday. And, Allen is not alone is wondering what's going on.

"We've had some thefts of the storm grates in other cities surrounding us," says officer Sam Rippamonti, "so we're thinking it's a ring of people taking the grates."

Which is a lot easier said than done as each grate weighs 150 pounds--and if they're being sold for scrap, it's barely worth the effort according to Rippamonti.

"It's iron, so the value of it is around $7 per 100 pounds. So the value is pretty low, but it's a quick way to make a buck."

Unfortunately for Allen, the value of replacement grates is much higher with each one costing about $183, making for a totally of nearly $3,000 so far. Rippamonti says police are keeping an eye on local scrap yards in case the missing grates turn up at one of them, and the public should be keeping an eye out, as well.

"Just use your senses. Anything that seems out of the ordinary or seems suspicious to you, don't hesitate to call us so we can check it out."

If you have any information or spot a grate being taken, contact the Allen Police Department here.