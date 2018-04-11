East Texas nurse charged with murder, accused of targeting patients

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SMITH COUNTY - Authorities in Tyler are expected to release more information about the Tuesday arrest of a hospital nurse charged with murder.

William George Davis is sitting in the Smith County Jail with a $2 million bond. The 34-year-old is accused of using "unauthorized access to a patient" to "perform unnecessary and inappropriate interventions" that killed that patient.

Investigators say there are at least two other incidents involving Davis that severely injured patients at Louis and Peaches Owen Heart Hospital. According to the Tyler Morning Telegraph, worked as a registered nurse until his license was suspended last month by the Texas Board of Nursing.