3 from Dallas involved in Florida murder suicide

MELBOURNE, Fla. -State troopers have released new information on a murder-suicide that happened Monday night at a rest area in Florida.

They say 46-year-old Larry Donell Stuart of Dallas shot and killed his ex-girlfriend, 46-year-old Jessica Quinones, also of Dallas, before turning the gun on himself. Quinones' 18-year-old daughter is in the hospital this morning. She survived the incident, despite being shot twice.

State troopers say the mother was traveling with her daughter to her sister's home in Melbourne, Florida.