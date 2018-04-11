‘Confirmation bias’ at work after release of police video?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GARLAND -- Is it possible for two videos of the same scene tell a different story? Or do people see what they want to see and use that as confirmation bias - which is defined as:

"The tendency to interpret new evidence as confirmation of one's existing beliefs or theories"?

Here's the background: in short, a Garland police officer arrested this man -- Jon Moore -- for basically walking down the street instead of the sidewalk.

Moore posted this video -- and it quickly started making its rounds. That’s when the Garland Police Department started to take notice.

“It went viral, and we thought we'd put ours out so people could see that there are two sides to the story, because the officer was talking to him. The officer was investigating a known drug location and he saw this gentleman walking between two houses," said Officer Alberto Irizarry of the Garland PD.

Turns out Moore has quite the rap sheet that includes, according to police, robbery, assault family violence, resisting arrest, and more.

Now that you're caught up, here's both videos for your review:

Shortly after the videos end, Moore was arrested by the same officer for walking on the street when a sidewalk was available for use, which, according to police, is completely within the officer's right to do.

So there you have it. You know the basic details. The rest is up to you to decide...