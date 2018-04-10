Trump says he will make decision on Syria in coming days

WASHINGTON, D.C. — All eyes are on President Trump as he makes a decision on what to do about Syria.

“We’re making a decision as to what we do with respect to the horrible attack,” Trump said in a cabinet meeting on Monday. “We can’t let atrocities like we all witnessed, and you can see that, and it’s horrible. We can’t let that happen in our world.”

Over the weekend, a reported gas attack killed dozens of men, women, and children, and injured hundreds more.

In the wake of the chaos, the President cancelled his first presidential trip to South America to focus his energy on Syria, and he promises swift vengeance.

“It will be met and it will be met forcefully,” Trump said.

Russian soldiers inspected the attack site and say they found no evidence of chemical weapons. Russia is now asking the U.N. to step in and investigate.

“We can’t let it go unanswered. If we do, our friends won’t trust us and our enemies won’t respect us,” Louisiana Senator John Kennedy said.

Not too long ago, President Trump said he was going to pull troops out of Syria, and now we wonder if he will he stick to his plan.

“We want to remove our troops in no way degrades our ability to hold parties responsible,” White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said in a press conference.

As the world bites their nails waiting to see what the president does, it’s a very real possibility that we’ll be at war with Syria in the very near future.