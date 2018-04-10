The pothole in Dallas you can’t miss

DALLAS–Today’s pothole is on a busy road with traffic moving fast. It’s almost impossible to miss.

It’s on Lemmon Avenue near Inwood.

Elsa Fernandez has some experience with potholes in north Texas.

“I have to go check to see if my tire’s okay, (or) if it has damaged my car,” she said

She says she sees crews working on the roads but doesn’t see the results.

“I’m not sure, whenever they are doing construction, what they are doing, whether they are fixing the potholes or they’re fixing something else,” she said.

Is there a pothole in your neighborhood that’s giving you a rough ride? Tell us about it on our Facebook page.

It could be our next Pothole of the Day,