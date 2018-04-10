Morning Hope: Equest gives a leg up to those who need it most

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - Equest is having a strong impact on people who need it the most. At Equest, kind-eyed equine are giving children and adults a leg up in life.

"Equest is a theraputic horsemanship organization. We've been around for 37 years now and we serve people who are facing a variety of disabilities," Equest's Christine Volkmer said.

Autisim, cerebral palsy patients, and even veterans experience the power of the horse at Equest.

"For a lot of our clients, the horses are the first sentient beings that they make connection with," Volkmer said. "For some of our clients with autism, we find the client will make eye contact with a horse, where they have never made eye contact before."

Clients like Nancy, who warm up, and then saddle up, for 45 minutes with a four-legged therapist.

"Seems like a short time, but when you're working that hard to function on the back of the horse and strengthen those core muscles, also giving that horse directions; so, not just the physical. It's the communication," Volkmer said.

Equest is truly providing a barn full of emotional and physical support, eager to say hello.

"Our 35 therapy horses are amazing. We have people who ride therapeutic horsemanship, we provide hipatheraphy for people with physical disabilities, where the horse functions as physical therapy equipment, if you will, to help them strengthen their core.'

Equest truly making the impossible, possible.

Equest's 'After Dark Gala' Friday, April 20 at the Bomb Factory is a fun way to support Equest. Local celebs and longtime supporters will help kick off the speakeasy-themed night. For tickets visit Equest.org.