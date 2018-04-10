Fort Worth trial underway for man accused of murdering TWU student

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH - The trial for a man charged with murdering a TWU student is underway in Fort Worth. Charles Dean Bryant is accused of dismembering and burning 24-year-old Jacqueline Vandagriff in a Grapevine park back in September of 2016.

The 31-year-old Bryant's trial began Monday. Surveillance video shows them together at a bar where they first met. Vandagriff's body was found two days after that night.

According to the arrest affidavit, officers found her purse in the trash at Bryant's home. He also bought a shovel in the hours before her body was found.

Testimony resumes in the trial today.