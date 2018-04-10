Bodies identified in Lucas murder suicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLLIN COUNTY - Collin County officials have identified the bodies found inside the North Texas town of Lucas Sunday afternoon.

They belong to 58-year-old Donald Zriny and his 26-year-old daughter Amanda Zriny. Donald was a former city councilman for Lucas, where the family lived in the 300 block of Ingram Lane.

Officials say he strangled his wheelchair-bound daughter, Amanda, to death and then hung himself. According to authorities, they received a call about the bodies Sunday evening. Police have not released further details.