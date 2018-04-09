Plano City Council votes for recall election on Councilman Tom Harrison’s seat

PLANO — Plano City Council has voted to order a recall election on Tom Harrison’s council seat.

The councilman who created massive controversy in Plano is still paying the price.

“Words matter, actions matter, solidarity matters, the message we give out to our Facebook posts matter,” one woman said during Monday night’s meeting.

Another man rebutted, “This is a solution looking for a problem. This is not Tom, what they’re talking about! All of these things that have gone out there, it’s not Tom, it’s not what he’s about.”

After Plano City Councilman Tom Harrison shared a post on his Facebook, the uproar from city officials and the community was loud and clear.

“The incident by Mr. Harrison is an utter embarrassment to our city,” Plano Mayor Harry LaRosiliere said during the meeting.

The City Council voted to first censure him, then a group called “Our Plano One Plano” submitted a petition with 4,425 signatures for a recall election where Harrison could be re-elected or replaced.

From the beginning, Harrison said he wasn’t going down without a fight.

“I am not xenophobic. I am not a bigot. I am not a racist. I will not resign,” Harrison said.

The petition left Harrison with two choices: resign on his own or the council would order the recall.

“Our constitution is very clear: if an elected official fails to uphold the constitution in representing everybody equally, he/she must resign or be replaced. Tom Harrison, you need to resign,” a Plano resident said.

Harrison requested a public hearing for April 23.

Looks like the Council has spoken, and decided to order a recall election.

