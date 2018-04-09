Managers warned of Liberty Helicopters safety risks weeks before crash, pilots say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK CITY - We are learning new details in that deadly New York City helicopter crash that killed two Dallas men last month.

According to a lawyer for several pilots, months before the crash, pilots at Liberty Helicopters were warning management about safety issues.

Attorney Debra Katz says her clients sent emails to Liberty Helicopters and Flynon, the company that chartered the deadly flight. According to The New York Times, Flynon had warned the company about safety equipment, including harnesses that could make escaping the helicopters difficult.

Flynon executives "bristled" at the pilots' concerns and insisted that the operation was safe. Last month's crash killed all passengers. Only the pilot was able to free himself.