Arrest made in capital murder of Fort Worth mother & young daughter

FORT WORTH - The search for a capital murder suspect is finally over.

Fort Worth police were looking for Paige Terrell Lawyer since Friday. Police believe he is responsible for killing his ex-girlfriend and her young daughter. According to the Dallas Morning News, Lawyer was arrested Sunday night in another state.

One of the victims is O'tishae Womack. Her daughter's name has not yet been released. Both bodies were found at an apartment complex on Shady Lane Drive. Police say a family member discovered the bodies early Friday after trying to reach the mother via phone.

We don't know the cause of death for mother or daughter; it is unclear when Lawyer will be transferred to the Tarrant County Jail. This incident is still under investigation.