Dallas police officer arrested, charged with family violence

Posted 10:50 am, April 9, 2018, by , Updated at 10:52AM, April 9, 2018

DALLAS - A Dallas police officer was arrested and is now facing multiple charges, including family violence. Officers had to arrest one of their own, Officer Richard Council on Saturday.

He was taken to jail for family violence assault and interference with an emergency call. Council is a three-year veteran with the Dallas Police Department, assigned to the Northwest Patrol Division.

Officer Council is on administrative leave pending an internal affairs administrative investigation.