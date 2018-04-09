Dallas debates ordinance that bans motorized scooters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS — The Dallas Motor Scooter Invasion has been postponed.

Yeah, LimeBike wants to put their motorized scooters on the streets of Big D, but today the Dallas Mobility Solutions, Infrastructure and Sustainability Committee heard a suggestion from the Transportation Department to amend the city ordinance banning motorized scooters in the city. It came up against some major skepticism.

The council voted to postpone further discussion until May 16th. One of the council’s main objections was the complaints they receive about all the bike share problems in the city.

“We haven’t taken care of the bike situation,” said council member Adam Medrano. “I’m the one getting the e-mails, I’m the one getting the calls.”

So how will the companies like LimeBike work to fix those problems and convince the city to life the ordinance banning motor scooters.

“The scooter system actually works slightly differently than how the bikes work,” explained LimeBike director of strategic development, Sam Sadle. “For scooters we deploy them in the morning before the morning rush hour and then we pick them up in the evening. We then take them back to our warehouse, charge them, clean them and then redeploy them the next morning.”

He added that they’ve integrated the motor scooters to their fleets all over the country and that “people absolutely love them.”

So the bike share battle will rage on, and we’ll find out next month if the rows and rows of bikes will have more two-wheeled vehicles at their side soon.