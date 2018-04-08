Sticking Together: Community raises over $3 million for Canadian Hockey Team

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SASKATCHEWAN, CANADA-- A community is in mourning after they learn the identities of those involved in a crash that killed 15 members of a Canadian junior hockey team.

Among those presumed dead are the head coach, assistant coach, and the team captain to name a few.

"On behalf of the entire Broncos family, our deepest sympathies go to the injured and the deceased and of course all their loved ones. We are heartbroken and completely devastated by the tragedy that occurred yesterday,” said Kevin Garinger the Humboldt Broncos president.

On Friday, the deadly crash involving the Humboldt Broncos’ bus and a tractor trailer shocked the hockey world and created a wave of support.

A GoFundme account has raised over $3 million in just 24 hours. According to the page, the money will go directly to the families and help with funeral and medical costs.

Condolences even came from the Dallas Stars Head Coach, Ken Hitchcock. "It's a tough situation for everyone in Saskatchewan and we feel for them.”

Proof that even though hockey can be a rough sport, the hockey family always sticks together.