Frisco sushi restaurant sets Sake Bomb world record

FRISCO, TX — While you were enjoying your Sunday afternoon lunch somewhere around DFW, the folks over at Sushi Marquee were setting world records.

“We’re attempting the world’s largest group sake bomb today,” said the restaurant’s co-owner Brad Hawkins.

So what exactly is a Sake Bomb?

“You got you’re pint glass, about a third of Japanese beer poured in the pint glass, chopsticks on top and a sake lid with some sake inside of that,” explained Hawkins. “You do a chant, you rattle the table, the chopsticks split up and the sake bomb drops inside of the beer and you take it.”

Well the moment of truth finally came. The old world record stood at 221… and 240 shot-takers poured into Sushi Marquee, bringing the new world record to Frisco.

Of course it’s only a mater of time before some other place tries to beat Marquee’s new record. So they may have to defend their title as top sake bombers soon, but we don’t think anyone here will mind ordering up another round.