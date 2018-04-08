Chemical Chaos: Aid workers blame Syrian government for chemical attack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GHOUTA, SYRIA-- Video coming out of eastern Ghouta in Syria shows multiple people- men, women, and children who activists say were attacked with a suspected chemical agent.

Nearly 70 people are reported dead, with that number expected to rise and although suspected, the Syrian government denies being behind the incident.

This comes after dozens of people were killed by Syrian regime airstrikes and artillery shelling on Friday, according to monitoring groups and aid organizations.

The attacks end a short ceasefire that was established to allow for negotiations between the government and rebel groups in Douma.

The volunteer rescue group, White Helmets, claims there were dozens of civilians killed and many wounded.

Douma is the last rebel-held town in eastern Ghouta and remains surrounded by Syrian regime forces.

On Sunday, President Trump fired off a few tweets of his own, blaming President Putin, Russia and Iran for backing “animal Assad."

He even went on to blame former President Obama for not putting his foot down sooner.

But that doesn't change the fact that the people of Douma need help immediately.