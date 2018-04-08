Cardi B makes ‘mommy moves’ confirming pregnancy rumors on SNL

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK, NY-- You can't mess with her if you wanted to!

That's right! Cardi B is definitely living her best life right now. Adding to a long list of accomplishments, the star is now making 'mommy moves' too!

The 25-year-old rapper finally revealed her highly speculated pregnancy during her Saturday Night Live debut. Cardi is known for being a breakout star from VH1's Love and Hip Hop.

Her appearance on the show seemed to only be the beginning. From there, she's continued to make history breaking all kinds of records. It all started with her song 'Bodak Yellow', which became Billboard's first number one record by a solo female rap artist in almost 20 years.

Then, she won three BET Hip Hop awards and was nominated for two Grammy's. Now, her newest album technically went gold in just one day!

She's also catching wins in her personal life. Cardi is engaged to Migos rapper "Offset" and this will be their first child together.

C A R D I A N D I L O O K F O R W A R D T O O U R N E X T C H A P T E R T O G E T H E R pic.twitter.com/C1QizKV3Cb — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) April 8, 2018

On top of all of that success, the artist is set to be the first co-host of The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.

Now, that's what you call some serious money moves!