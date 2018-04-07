Ujamaa festival highlights representation and connectivity in Dallas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS- Representation matters, and Saturday out at Fair Park, the Ujamaa Festival made sure you knew it.

"Today is all about community and really showing what we have to offer and supporting each other," said organizer Alana Sutton Watkins. "Ujamaa is a Kwanza principle and it stands for cooperative economics, so really, generating dollars and circulating dollars within our community."

The festival kicked off Saturday morning, offering folks the chance to connect with African-American vendors in the DFW, brush up on their African culture, and maybe even pick up some dance moves!

With experts in all fields turning out to meet with the community, organizers say they wanted to show the kids here that they really can do anything.

"You can work for a company or you can create your own company," Sutton Watkins said. "All of those are viable options."

Teaching and a turn up, couldn't ask for more!