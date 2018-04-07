Send in the Troops: Texas National Guard deployed to Texas-Mexico border

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUSTIN- The first 250 Texas National Guard troops arrived on the Texas-Mexico border, a fraction of the proposed 4,000 guardsmen to eventually set foot on the borderland.

All this in support of president Trump's call for border security earlier this week.

Military members and border patrol are now strategizing for future operations.

"Depending on the mission set, the soldier will we armed, soldier or airman will be armed for self-defense but again that will depend on the mission set and what requirements are through the department of homeland security," said Brigadier General Tracy Norris with the Texas Military Department.

On Friday, the Pentagon authorized the mission, stationing the guard along the border until the border wall is constructed.

There's no telling how long that will take but the guard has permission to stay through September.

Mexico's president had a strong response to the militarization of the border saying "President Trump if you wish to reach an agreement with Mexico, we stand ready."

For now, people who live along the U.S.- Mexico border will have to get used to seeing this in their backyard.