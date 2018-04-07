Sacramento artist uses his soulful voice to honor Stephon Clark with latest single

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO, CA-- While thousands took to the streets after Stephon Clark died in a police shooting, one Sacramento artist took to the beats.

The 24-year-old musician, who goes by the name The Philharmonik, channeled his energy and emotions and turned it into art.

Using the demonstrators passion along with his own, he begins the song with the sounds of protest intertwined with a soulful beat.

Chants of "Stephon Clark" grow increasingly louder.

The song is called "20 Rounds".

"I put 20 shots at the end of the song. Because I want people to really get that, and really grasp it. How ridiculous it is to shoot somebody 20 times," The Philharmonik said.

While the community still waits for answers from the pending investigation, the conversation about police brutality continues.

"I was hurt but not surprised," he said.

Now, this young artist hopes by adding his own voice to the talk, he can honor Clark.

"This song is the way that I like to use my voice. I feel that music is a universal language," he said.

The Philharmonik says he plans to donate 100% of the money he makes on the song to Clark's family.