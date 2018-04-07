Facebook deletes Zuckerberg’s messages days before Congress testimony

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MENLO PARK, CA-- Once you put it on the internet it's there forever, unless you're a Facebook executive like Mark Zuckerberg.

Sources said messages they received from Zuckerberg on the network have disappeared.

Facebook said it was done legally and it was all for security purposes.

In a statement the company said in part:

"After Sony pictures' emails were hacked in 2014 we made a number of changes to protect our executives' communications. These included limiting the retention period for mark`s messages in messenger."

Facebook said it plans to launch an un-send feature for all of its users.

While the company is working on it's "reverse technology", It's also about to try to reverse the mess made from the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

It all started when the data firm allegedly got hold of private info from millions of Facebook users. The whistleblower who started it all - Christopher Wylie claims if it weren't for Cambridge Analytica's influence - the UK wouldn't have voted for Brexit.

Now, the social media giant is under investigation by the Federal Trade Commission. With billions of people involved, Facebook is trying to tame the flame.

Starting on Monday, every user will see a notice when they log-in. It will have a link to all the info applications have access to. There are bout 87 million compromised users who will get a much more detailed message.

It all seems to be coming to a head. Congress will hear from Zuckerberg himself next week.