Deadly Weekend: Germany terror attack and Canadian hockey crash

Münster, Germany- It was a deadly start to the weekend around the world.

At least three people are dead after a delivery truck slammed into a crowd in the German city of Münster on Saturday.

Police say 20 are seriously injured in what appears to be a deliberate attack. The driver shot and killed himself directly after.

Closer to home, half of a Canadian junior hockey team is dead after their bus crashed with a tractor trailer, leaving 14 dead and 14 injured.

“At approximately 5 p.m. this afternoon. A semi-trailer collided with a passenger bus carrying members of the Humboldt Broncos. The collision occurred on Highway 35 approximately 30 kilometers north of Tisdale,” said Ted Munro of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Now the hockey community is rallying behind the Humboldt Broncos.

"We pray for those families and are thinking about them,” said Mike Babcock, the head coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs.