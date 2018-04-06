Texas man traveling with Trump sign shows up in Tennessee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS - A Texas man is bringing a whole lot of attention to himself for his unusual "campaign" in Memphis.

Gale McCray calls himself "The Old Man with a Sign," and has made it his mission to go around the country with his sign reading "Trump. That boy don't act right."

Of course, McCray has gotten mixed reactions.

"In smaller towns, I've seen young people they've never had anybody do anything like what I do," he said. "You get middle fingers, you get cussed, you get nice things and you get a thumbs up. You get, uh - it's about the same."

He says his goal is to get people talking about the issues plaguing the country.

He admits he does get harassed from time to time, but says his ultimate message is clear.

"Vote, vote, vote," he said.

McCray says his next stop on his "campaign trail" will be Washington DC.