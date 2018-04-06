Texas border locals support and have concerns for National Guard as border patrol

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

U.S.-MEXICO BORDER - President Trump says he wants to send up to four thousand National Guard troops to the U.S.-Mexico border.

The president says the troops would be kept along the border until the wall is built.

Border towns have consistently been ranked as having some of the lowest crime rates in the country. The idea of bringing in the National Guard isn't to popular among the people living there.

"I think he's wrong," resident Priscilla Villareal said. "I mean I think we have enough authority in town to cover whatever is happening in our town. I mean I don't think sending troops is going to solve anything."

One local manager says bringing back unarmed National Guard troops could scare away potential investors from communities.

"I think it's going to be bad economically for local towns that are trying to compete for big retail chains or growth," Penitas city manager Omar Romero said. "It sends the wrong message it's unsafe and that's not true."

Local police say it would be better to use the federal money for technology to help protect the border rather than send troops.

Webb County Sheriff Martin Cuellar says his department only has one camera to monitor the border.

"We are missing drones, sensors, all that technology that could be deployed and better secure the border," he said.

In the past, the troops have served in supporting roles, monitoring cameras and round sensors.

National Border Patrol council spokesman Hector Garza says the border patrol force is 2,000 agents short of being fully staffed and National Guard soldiers can fill the void.

"This is about saving lives," Garza said. "This is about saving our border patrol agents lives so they don't get assaulted, so they don't get killed, so they don't get injured."

Other leaders believe this is necessary and if the country continues to let illegal immigrants slip in it will cost effect us financially.

"The net effect is it's costing us," Alabama resident Mo Brooks said. "This illegal alien immigration problem $116 billion a year in net tax losses city, county, state level and federal level. We don't have that kind of money."

The Trump administration has not provided many details about the plan. Locals are waiting to see what the changes will mean for their everyday lives.