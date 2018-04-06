President Trump makes first public comments about Stormy Daniels

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

President Donald Trump is finally addressing the Stormy Daniels situation. Thursday on Air Force One, he made his first public comments about the adult film star who alleges she had an affair with the president back in 2006.

"Did you know about the $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels?" a reporter can be heard asking the president aboard the plane.

"No," President Trump responds on camera.

The reporter then asks, "Why did Michael Cohen make it?" to which President Trump responds, "You have to ask Michael Cohen."

Fair enough?

"Michael is my attorney and you'll have to ask him."

Okay, fair enough.

The reporter then asks, "Do you know where he got the money to make that payment?"

"No, I don't know," the President responds.

The White House had consistently declined to answer whether President Trump was aware of the $130,000 payment made to Daniels for her silence.