More than 1 million undocumented immigrants get a Cali driver’s license

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - California's Sanctuary State policy seems to be making some waves.

For one thing, the California DMV announced that more more than 1,000,000 undocumented immigrants have received California driver's licenses. A 2013 law in the Golden State, AB 60, requires DMV offices to issue valid driver's licenses to anyone who can prove their identity and residency in the state, regardless of legal citizenship status.

Officials estimate California issues about 10,000 new AB 60 licenses statewide per month. Some state leaders feel this law is making California roadways safer because now everyone is being tested and insured to drive there. So, at least a million undocumented immigrants are driving legally across the Golden State, even though according to federal law, they are there illegally.

The Trump Administration has filed a federal lawsuit against the California state government, claiming its sanctuary laws are unconstitutional, and a growing number of California communities seem to agree.

Several cities and areas have joined the Trump Administration's lawsuit against their own state leaders, including Orange County, Los Alamitos, Huntington Beach, Mission Viejo, and Escondido.

Instead of sanctuary, people are finding rage on both sides. "All you are wanting to do is attack Mexican-Americans in this city," one person said.

"Once you break into our country illegally, you are a criminal!" another said.

So, while everyone in Cali may have a license to drive, it looks like that's driving some folks crazy!