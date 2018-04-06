Man offers three toes to be used in famous Canada cocktail after amputation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YUKON, CANADA-- Somebody should really get Nick Griffiths a drink! You'd just have to make sure it's not one with his own toe in it!

Griffiths had three of his toes amputated after suffering frost bite while competing in the Yukon Arctic Ultra Race in February. Now he's keeping his nubs in jars until he can get them to Dawson City's Downtown Hotel where they'd put them good use.

The hotel is famous for serving up a unique drink with a human toe as the special ingredient. It's called the sourtoe cocktail. It's one part whiskey and one part mummified appendage.

There's even a toe captain who will give you an award if your mouth touches the toe. The catch is, you can't swallow it or you'll be fined $2500!

You can bet toes are a pretty big deal.

In the summer of 2017, the hotel made national headlines after a toe was stolen. That digit thief eventually returned it and apologized. Now, the hotel is in the news again. This time to add three more toes to it's collection.

Griffith's says this is just his way of recycling his goods!

You can say this donation is toe-tally for a good cause!