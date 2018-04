Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - Dallas police are looking for a man who attempted to kidnap a 14-year-old girl. The incident happened Wednesday afternoon in the 8500 block of Cadenza Lane.

Police say the teen was walking home from a bus stop when a green mini van with a ladder on top pulled up next to her and tried to pull the girl in. She was able to run away.

Police say the suspect is between 25 to 35 years old. Anyone with information is asked to call Dallas police.