Majic Mic 🎤: These music artists have successfully switched genres

Not sure if you heard, but guess who has one of the top selling Gospel albums in the country? Snoop Dogg!

The news has some people scratching their heads but really they shouldn`t. It`s not that uncommon for artist to switch musical formats. As a matter of fact, this is the second time Snoop has done it. Let`s not forget he switched from Hip Hop to Reggae under the name 'Snoop Lion'.

Another example is Darius Rucker from the rock group Hootie and The Blowfish. He went from Hootie to "howdy" as a Country singer and it`s worked out great for him.

Then there`s Miley Cyrus who decided to get a gold grill and tackle Hip Hop. That didn't quite work out as well as others but nice try though.

Fergie made a change too, she was originally in the group Wild Orchid. Remember that? Me either, but after she switched to Hip Hop with the Black Eyed Peas.

Same with Waka Flocka who went from Rap to his new found home as an EDM artist, and some may argue he`s even more successful now. Katy Perry moved from Christian music to Pop, Nicki, Chris Brown and Usher crossed over to Pop, and of course Taylor Swift, Country to Pop as well! So don't be afraid to step outside of your box... it could work out!