DALLAS - It's was a freaky Friday indeed in Dallas, after a wreck caused a big rig to hang off Interstate-30.

Quite the scary site to see on your morning commute.

The accident, which shut down the eastbound lanes of the highway, caused a fire.

One person was killed in the crash that involved four other vehicles.

There's not too much info as to what exactly happened except that the blaze was started after the big rig was hit from behind.