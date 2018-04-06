Going to the Dallas Deep Ellum Art Fest? DO NOT give anyone cash for parking!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DEEP ELLUM -- If y'all are going to one of the hottest events this weekend, word on the street is, it's also a lit weekend for scammers.

Good luck finding parking for the Deep Ellum Art Fest!

No, that's not the fraud we are warning about.

The gig is, anyone standing outside asking for cash, claiming to be a parking attendant.

NewsFix shared the problem a while back.

They also showed a video of some fed up locals approaching a man who claimed to be a parking attendant, by the name "Ron Shorty." Well, that parking company tells us they have no "Ron Shorty." In fact, they don't have any parking lot attendants in Deep Ellum.

Locals say the scammers are pros.

"I know that they put the pressure on, they are very cunning, they will even tug on your heart strings," one says.

So, if you're going to check out some art this weekend, for the love of Pete (or Ron Shorty), don't give any of those crafty people money for parking.

No matter how legit they look!

Follow the signs, and feed the machines, people.