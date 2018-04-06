Fort Worth police arrest 5 in game room shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH - Police have arrested five suspects in connection to a violent shooting at a game room in Fort Worth. Security cameras captured video of the incident.

You may remember it happened back in February. Numerous shots were fired in the robbery in the 3200 block of North Beach Street, near Long Avenue, and an 18-year-old woman was seriously wounded. Fort Worth police say all suspects, believed to be using AK-47 assault rifles, were teenagers and have been charged with aggravated assault.