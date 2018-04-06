Discussion on Confederate History Month proclamation leads to racial slurs in Georgia city

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRIFFIN, GA-- Things aren't always peachy in Georgia.

There were some intense moments during a meeting in the City of Griffin when the n-word made it's way into a heated debate.

Every year, the city passes a proclamation for April to be declared Confederate History Month. Former City Commissioner Larry Johnson attended the meeting as a resident and got up to speak in favor of the proclamation. That's when racial slurs started flying out of his mouth.

"There were white folks. There were black folks when I was growing up. There was white trash — my family. There was n***-town. I lived next to n***-town," Johnson said at the podium.

Perhaps the most shocking of all, he said those things while speaking directly to an African American commission member.

"I'm not going to sit here and let this man use that type of language. If no one else is offended, then I am," Commissioner Rodney McCord said.

The video of the meeting is setting a blaze online. Some say it's a reminder of the way racism continues to be on display in the south.

While words can be used as weapons, another county in Georgia is using words to warn visitors that it's citizens are locked and loaded.

Harris County Sheriff Mike Jolley posted a warning sign that's no joke! It literally says: "Our citizens have concealed weapons. If you kill someone, we might kill you back. We have one jail and 356 cemeteries. Enjoy your stay!"

Sheriff Jolley changes the sign once every eight months and pays for it himself. You can say he's pretty gung ho about his citizens!