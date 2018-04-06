Dallas native may have found the love of her life on reality TV show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- We have a real life fairy tale coming to you from the streets of Dallas.

Okay... we can't actually tell you how it ends, but we can tell you how it starts.

Dallas native Stephanie Johnson is featured on a show that's airing right now called Love At First Flight.

"Literally you wake up, you don't know what date you are going on, you don't know who your boyfriend is, and welcome, here you are," she says.

She's also the CEO of Singles & The City.

You might call Stephanie crazy. Not just crazy in love, crazy for how she's finding love! It's a show where two strangers go on a romantic, yet stressful journey across North America.

Well... is she in love?

"You will have to watch and see if I met the love of my life, Tuesdays on Lifetime at 9pm," she says while laughing.

The couples have the chance to get married at the airport immediately after their final flight lands.

She never thought she'd do reality TV, "I would have never thought in a million years."

But since she did, we had to ask... How real is it?

"You know what, it's a good dose of me I'd say 80 percent, and then there is a 20 percent, crazy editing process. But, I think that's me, I'm proud of what's being portrayed."

Guess we'll have to wait and see how this Dallas fairy tale ends.

We're hoping for a happy ever after.

You can watch the premiere episode here.