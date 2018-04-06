Chew on This: Bar Manzanilla brings bold flavors to Big Beat Dallas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"It's a destination site,” Roberto Madrid told Newsfix. Madrid is the Director of Culinary Operations at Big Beat Dallas. "People are going to come here enjoy themselves with great music and at the same time they're going to treat themselves with craft cocktails, great food.”

So, kick your experience off with a margarita, and work your way down the menu – starting with the queso. And then, the ahi tuna tostada.

Next up, the tacos. And the elote is a winner!

"The elote can be vegetarian, not a vegan, but a vegetarian option,” Madrid said. "All the flavor from the corn, combine it with queso,and combine it with tender squash, and it's got a little bit of spiciness from the peppers."

Chew on This: Bar Manzanilla is serving up something sweet and unique for dessert: the avocado creme brulee.

"I was a little bit skeptical about it, but I tell you what, when I tried it, I was like 'Wow!' This is something else,” Madrid said. "That's going to open your mind."

And aside from all the food and music, Big Beat Dallas is dipping their toe in the charity pool. $5 raffle tickets are sold every Tuesday for the charity of choice. And for the month of April, proceeds will go to Kidd's Kids.

"We are about bringing back to the community, the community that serves,” Madrid told Newsfix.”

Giving back, while getting full? – sounds like a win-win in our book!