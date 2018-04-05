Travel Fix: Drew Binsky shares airport hacks to save you time and money

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- If you've got a big vacation coming up, Drew Binsky has a few airport hacks that can save you time and money!

One of the simplest ways to save is by just packing light.

"Of course, there are certain situations like if you're playing golf or if you're going to a cold climate, like when I went to Antarctica. You have to check a bag because you have too much stuff. But if you're just going to a warmer climate place, you don't need that much stuff," Drew said.

"That'll save you lots of money and time because you have to wait for your bag when you arrive," Drew said. "Then, it costs $25-$50 a bag that you check. Then you also run the risk of the airline losing it--which happens a lot more than you think".

Sometimes, you can get more for your money and your time if you just ask. Closed mouths won't get fed.

"When you check in at the counter, always ask for an upgrade. It doesn't happen often, but if the flight is completely empty, they might upgrade. And ask to sit near the front of the plane. It's so annoying when the plane lands and it takes 45 minutes to get off the plane when you're in the back seat," he said.

"If you're flying internationally, everybody on the plane is going to the same immigration line. So, if you're sitting in the back of the plane, that means you have to wait for 100 people to go through immigration which is going to take another hour".

"That has probably saved me like a week of my entire life just sitting in the front of planes," he continued.

Drew also says you can save more time by using Global Entry and TSA Pre-check to cut the lines.

His last hack? A piece of plastic!

"This is called the priority pass. I got it when I signed up for my Chase credit card," Drew said.

You can use these at airports all over the world. It gives you access to cool benefits like exclusive lounges.

"The airport lounges have free WiFi, couches, buffets, open bars. They sometimes have massages."

So get to packing and hacking so you can take off with less stress.

