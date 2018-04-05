Trade your ride as much as you want with new car service in Dallas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS-- For all the folks who fear commitment, more and more companies are catching on.

If you haven't heard, the car subscription craze has made it's way to Texas!

Car companies like BMW, Porsche and Cadillac have car subscriptions where you can swap your vehicles throughout the month. With that, you're not tied down to one car for years at a time.

While those subscriptions start around $2,000 per month, most of those programs are still in the pilot phases. Now, there's a new program that's about to change the game.

"Park Place Select has three unique tiers of vehicles and the first tier is called 'prime'. It's for $895 per month," Hesham Elgaghil with Park Place Dealerships said.

"In the state of Texas it's the first offering of its kind".

Starting Friday May, 1, you can ditch your old whip and get behind a new Benz or a Lexus, or both! Although the price may seem pretty high for some, it's a pretty sweet deal for all you'd get.

"So, within your subscription payment you have: maintenance is included, your insurance is included, courtesy washes are included," Elgaghil said.

Of course the best part is, you can trade your car whenever you want as long as your next car is available.

"So what we're seeing is people really value experiences in life. They may have an important date night with their wife and on one day they want to take a convertible but then they have a camping trip planned with their family. Then next weekend they need a 7 passenger SUV," he said.

Now you can finally change your cars like you change your shoes!