North Texas gets a visit from US Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos, but she isn’t everyone’s bestie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS-- When’s the last time anyone cared about the U.S. Education Secretary paying a visit to their town?

Well, when it's Betsy DeVos taking a tour of a North Richland Hills school… it’s a big deal.

One substitute teacher at Birdville Center of Technology and Advanced Learning had no idea DeVos was stopping by. She says everyone was excited.

“Stuff that exciting doesn’t happen every day right?” she said.

High school students showed off their advanced baking skills, then Secretary DeVos tried her hand at robotics, virtual welding and even launched a rocket.

“I am really excited to show off what students are capable of doing in high school,” says a robotics teacher.

DeVos shook hands with students and told educators how much she truly appreciates them.

One teacher explains this type of visit is pretty typical for them.

“We have people that come and tour not only from the state but from around country but internationally, that come and tour and look at our building to mimic what we do here,” the teacher said.

The advanced learning school also welcomed Obama’s education secretary in the past.

However, he didn’t draw quite the crowd that DeVos did.

One mom is upset, saying her son is a special education student, and disagrees with DeVos' policies.

“Well, Betsy DeVos is here, right? So, we are not really happy with Betsy DeVos, she’s very unqualified," the mom said. "She doesn’t really understand public education, she certainly doesn’t understand special education.”

DeVos drew protesters at the next place she stopped by. Protester we chanting "Hey, hey, ho, ho, DeVos has got to go!"

DeVos visited with civic, businesses and education leaders as well as law enforcement.

But, what happened inside the schools did not seem to matter to those outside protesting. They say it seems like DeVos was just in Texas for a photo op.

And, one thing is for sure, like her or not... it was for sure a media frenzy.