Music meets medicine in Dallas hospital program named for Kidd Kraddick

DALLAS - Wednesday was the ribbon cutting of The Kidd's Kids and Music Meets Medicine Therapeutic Arts Room in Memory of Kidd Kraddick at Children's Medical Center Dallas. The room is in memory of legendary radio host Kidd Kraddick. Of course, the late Kidd Kraddick -- aka Dave Craddick -- was the founder of the organization Kidd's Kids.

"It's in honor of my dad. My dad was a huge music lover and spent a lot of time in the hospital hanging out with kids. So, it's really nice to have a place where the kids can come and have a creative outlet and also see my dad's name, so it's a way to keep his legacy alive," Caroline Cradick said.

If you want to help support Kidd's Kids, you can go to BigBeatDallas.com. Every Tuesday night for the entire month of April, the restaurant will donate half of its cover charges to Kidd's Kids. You can come watch live bands while supporting a good cause.