EASTERN AFRICA-Breaking up is hard to do, especially when you've been together for 4.5 billion years.

That's what experts say is happening to Africa after a large crack was discovered near Kenya.

Scientists say this will eventually lead the East African Rift to drift apart from the rest of the continent.

The crack, which is several kilometers long, has since spurred tectonic activity and volcano eruptions.

So how long until Kenya’s crack breaks off?

Well, don't freak out just yet, a shift like this could take millions of years.

Something that's holding strong from the African continent is Black Panther.

Call it the wonder of Wakanda because this movie is set to take Titanic’s spot as the number three movie of all time in the U.S.

And the record-breaking film is breaking borders, grossing $1.2 billion worldwide, enough to knock frozen out of the top 10.

The future of Africa might hang in the balance, but at least we know it'll be Wakanda forever!