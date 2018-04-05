Abbott agrees with Trump on border plan, says it’s essential to his mission as Texas governor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUSTIN - Texas Governor Greg Abbott says he agrees with President Trump to have National Guards secure our borders.

President Trump signed a proclamation Wednesday to send National Guard troops to Mexican borders to cut down on illegal immigration. In a statement, Abbott says:

"My top priority is ensuring the safety and security of Texans, and securing our southern borders has always been essential to that mission."

Abbott says the Trump Administration reinforces Texas' longstanding commitment to secure the border and he welcomes the support.