3,000 NEW jobs available at Arlington job fair: Here’s how to sign up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON - Are you looking for a new job? Texas Live in Arlington is hiring!

Texas live is looking for workers for its $250 million complex that will be across from Globe Life Park. The Texas Rangers are partnering up with the Cordish Companies to host the job fair, which is predicted to bring more than 3,000 new jobs to the City of Arlington and Tarrant County.

The hiring fair takes place 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 26.

Why are we telling you now? Because YOU HAVE TO PRE-REGISTER to attend the job fair.

Go to Texas Live Job Fair at Eventbrite.com more information and to register.

Go get those new jobs, Texas! 🤠