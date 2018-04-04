Texas actress makes debut on The CW’s ‘Black Lightning’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOUSTON - She's the hottest new member of the cw's superhero family -- Texas native Regina Ting Chen!

"When I found out I booked that roll for a superhero show, my face was like... it was all these emotions, like I worked so hard for the past six years to get to this point and now this little baby step is going to change my life," Chen said.

The 29-year-old grew up in San Antonio and is now a Houston resident. She was cast in The CW's Black Lightning as news anchor Chandler Tong and makes her show debut in two episodes, with the first airing April 3.

"This scene is interesting. I have a few lines and I report what happens in the episode, and after i shot it I realized, 'Dang. Now I know the ending to the episode," she said.

Chen says the toughest part about being on the set was being more than a little star stuck. "James Remar came up to me and he was really cool. He was like, 'Hi, I'm James. Who are you?' and I was like, 'I'm Reginnnnaaaa,' you know? It was really cool that all these actors that you see on set are just people working even harder than I'm working," Chen said.

She hopes her success will inspire others to reach for their dream, no matter how tough it gets. "I actually wake up every day like, 'How can I make a difference?' and i really do feel that way.. I want to be a symbol of hard work and doing the best you can do with everything that is in your control. Do the best you can do right now with what you have," Chen said.

And with the local movie Lion Killer in production and Black Lightning getting the green light for a second season, we might see a lot more of her in the future.