Taste of Oak Cliff highlights area’s food and fun

DALLAS–If you haven’t been to Oak Cliff lately, well, you’ve been missing out. But now’s your chance to get a crash course in the Cliff.

The Taste of Oak Cliff is coming up this Saturday.

“We believe that there are so many beautiful hidden treasures in Oak Cliff and we have not had the opportunity to showcase just how wonderful we are until the taste of Oak Cliff,” Kiyundra Gully, the president of the Oak Cliff Chamber of Commerce, told NewSFix.

More than 60 local vendors, restaurants, breweries and food trucks will be on hand.

“This is a way for the chamber to highlight Oak Cliff businesses and its community, Gully said. “We’d like to come together as one in one space and be able to support each other.”

It’s at the corner of 10th Street and North Beckley Avenue. And the best part: it’s free to get in!

Here’s a promotional video from the Oak Cliff Chamber: